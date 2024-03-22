Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Has $26.32 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 404,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,310 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 6.8% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $26,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $73.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.02 and a 200-day moving average of $64.66. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $52.99 and a one year high of $74.10.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

