The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Trading 0.5% Higher

Shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.01 and last traded at $22.99. 5,642 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 94,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded The RMR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on RMR

The RMR Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $755.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.84.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $261.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.18 million. Equities analysts predict that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The RMR Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. This is an increase from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.24%.

Institutional Trading of The RMR Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in The RMR Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,341,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,827,000 after acquiring an additional 19,870 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The RMR Group by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,478,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,019,000 after acquiring an additional 104,710 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in The RMR Group by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,439,000 after acquiring an additional 82,470 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in The RMR Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 426,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,885,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in The RMR Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 398,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,463,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. 38.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The RMR Group

(Get Free Report)

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.