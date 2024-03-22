Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 178 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 3.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,607,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,123,710,000 after buying an additional 126,413 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 2.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,155,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,562,311,000 after buying an additional 45,007 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 7.6% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $880,186,000 after buying an additional 105,339 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 5.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,356,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $982,949,000 after buying an additional 72,259 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 2.0% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,214,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $714,971,000 after buying an additional 23,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASML has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ASML from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $962.60.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $990.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $898.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $740.36. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $563.99 and a 1-year high of $1,056.34. The stock has a market cap of $390.96 billion, a PE ratio of 46.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a return on equity of 68.32% and a net margin of 28.44%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.59%.

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.