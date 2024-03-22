Orgel Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,395 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF comprises about 0.6% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $20,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESGV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 212,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,972,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,045,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000.

Shares of BATS:ESGV opened at $93.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

