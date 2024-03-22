9,014 Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Purchased by Orgel Wealth Management LLC

Orgel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 89,272,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,395,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551,739 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,907,000 after acquiring an additional 62,812,278 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,988,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,829,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269,839 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,976,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,287,004,000 after purchasing an additional 780,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,433,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG opened at $97.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.80 and a 200 day moving average of $96.31. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $100.98.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

