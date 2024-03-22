Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 111 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $161.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.81 and its 200-day moving average is $145.99. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $130.89 and a 12-month high of $161.73. The firm has a market cap of $112.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

