Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPYV. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 165.5% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

SPYV opened at $49.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $38.46 and a 52 week high of $49.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.86.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.