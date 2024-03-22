VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Bought by Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gold Miners ETF accounts for 1.2% of Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $29.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.79. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $25.62 and a 12 month high of $36.26.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

