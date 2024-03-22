Orgel Wealth Management LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,062,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,677,000 after purchasing an additional 8,644,054 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $576,873,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,020,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,521,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,899,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,298 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XEL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Xcel Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.08.

Xcel Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

XEL opened at $52.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.36. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.79 and a 1-year high of $71.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.79.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.548 per share. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.22%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

