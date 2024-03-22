17 Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avity Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 313.7% in the fourth quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,902 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the period. Talbot Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 56,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 495,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $103,999,000 after purchasing an additional 8,493 shares during the period. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Honeywell International stock opened at $201.38 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $210.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $198.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.53. The company has a market cap of $131.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HON. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.89.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

