Orgel Wealth Management LLC Sells 207 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 524 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,866,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Cintas by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Cintas by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 600,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,637,000 after purchasing an additional 85,662 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Cintas by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Performance

CTAS opened at $642.16 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $428.68 and a 52-week high of $644.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.10 billion, a PE ratio of 46.60, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $615.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $562.31.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. Cintas’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 39.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on CTAS shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $551.00 to $590.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Cintas from $630.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.29.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

