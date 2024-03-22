17 Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 49,955 Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 49,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Coterra Energy by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTRA. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

CTRA opened at $27.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.66 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.34.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 39.25%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

