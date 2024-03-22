Moody National Bank Trust Division Trims Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,577 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $348,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 1,592.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 414,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,612,000 after purchasing an additional 389,675 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 26.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,531,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,432,000 after purchasing an additional 522,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 25.5% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 339,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,534,000 after purchasing an additional 68,906 shares during the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.08.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $83.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.69 and its 200 day moving average is $79.10. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.51.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.82%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

