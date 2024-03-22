LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.07 on May 24th

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share on Friday, May 24th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th.

LexinFintech Stock Down 10.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ LX opened at $1.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59. LexinFintech has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $494.29 million for the quarter. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 8.15%.

Institutional Trading of LexinFintech

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in LexinFintech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in LexinFintech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in LexinFintech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in LexinFintech by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 11,959 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in LexinFintech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $3.86 to $2.12 in a report on Friday, November 24th.

About LexinFintech

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

Recommended Stories

