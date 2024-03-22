Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Director Wendy B. Needham Sells 3,250 Shares

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total value of $503,490.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:GPC opened at $157.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.80. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $126.35 and a 12-month high of $174.91.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 42.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPC. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth $25,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 122.2% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

