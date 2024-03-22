The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Chairman Michael Kirban Sells 19,198 Shares

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) Chairman Michael Kirban sold 19,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $480,141.98. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 656,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,418,639.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Vita Coco Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of COCO stock opened at $24.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.60. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.96 and a 52 week high of $33.29. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.19.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $106.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Vita Coco’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 69.7% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 124,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after buying an additional 51,043 shares during the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vita Coco during the third quarter worth approximately $9,114,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vita Coco during the third quarter worth approximately $1,071,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vita Coco by 21.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 231,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,020,000 after purchasing an additional 40,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Vita Coco by 24.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COCO shares. TheStreet downgraded Vita Coco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Vita Coco from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Vita Coco from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Stephens upgraded Vita Coco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Vita Coco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.71.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice, hydration mix, and milk; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

