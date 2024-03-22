Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Six Flags Entertainment (SIX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE: SIX):
- 3/20/2024 – Six Flags Entertainment is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/12/2024 – Six Flags Entertainment is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/4/2024 – Six Flags Entertainment is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/1/2024 – Six Flags Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $28.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/25/2024 – Six Flags Entertainment is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/17/2024 – Six Flags Entertainment is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/9/2024 – Six Flags Entertainment is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/5/2024 – Six Flags Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/1/2024 – Six Flags Entertainment is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 1/24/2024 – Six Flags Entertainment is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Six Flags Entertainment Stock Down 0.1 %
NYSE SIX opened at $25.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.04. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 52 week low of $18.29 and a 52 week high of $28.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.37 and a beta of 2.20.
Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $292.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.42 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. Research analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.
Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.
