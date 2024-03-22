Preferred Bank Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the bank on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th.

Preferred Bank has increased its dividend payment by an average of 22.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Preferred Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 31.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Preferred Bank to earn $8.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.5%.

Preferred Bank Stock Performance

Shares of PFBC opened at $75.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.62. Preferred Bank has a 1 year low of $42.42 and a 1 year high of $77.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $127.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.84 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 30.93% and a return on equity of 22.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFBC. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 887.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

