Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) CEO Michael S. Dell Sells 1,944,641 Shares

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,944,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $211,557,494.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,412,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,634,917,698.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $114.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.64. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.81 and a 52-week high of $131.06.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 165.52% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 33.87%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 200.0% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

