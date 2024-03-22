Investar Holding Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

Investar has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Investar has a payout ratio of 20.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Investar to earn $1.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.7%.

NASDAQ:ISTR opened at $16.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Investar has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $17.99. The firm has a market cap of $158.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.63 and its 200 day moving average is $13.56.

Investar ( NASDAQ:ISTR ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. Investar had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $20.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 million. Research analysts predict that Investar will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISTR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Investar by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Investar by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 217,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,148,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC grew its position in Investar by 19.9% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 967,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,465,000 after buying an additional 160,309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Investar by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Investar by 19.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 189,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,614,000 after buying an additional 30,477 shares in the last quarter. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services, as well as credit cards.

