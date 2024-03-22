iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Hits New 52-Week High at $109.52

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $109.52 and last traded at $109.45, with a volume of 998303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.64.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACWI. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 324.6% in the fourth quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2,221.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.