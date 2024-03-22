iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $89.18 and last traded at $89.12, with a volume of 454526 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.64.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.4397 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.04. The stock has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.
About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
