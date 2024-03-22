WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Sets New 52-Week High at $75.64

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $75.64 and last traded at $75.58, with a volume of 272605 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.15.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.08 and a 200 day moving average of $68.68. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.88.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This is a boost from WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous dividend of $0.01.
The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
