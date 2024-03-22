WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Sets New 52-Week High at $75.64

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $75.64 and last traded at $75.58, with a volume of 272605 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.15.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.08 and a 200 day moving average of $68.68. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.88.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This is a boost from WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous dividend of $0.01.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

About WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 4th quarter worth $262,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 304.7% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 94,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,819,000 after buying an additional 71,248 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,631,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 263.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 108,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 78,638 shares in the last quarter.

The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

