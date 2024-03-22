DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Hits New 1-Year High at $52.72

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $52.72 and last traded at $52.35, with a volume of 36943 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.99.

DXPE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded DXP Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.48. The firm has a market cap of $874.21 million, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.67.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $407.04 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Paz Maestas sold 10,000 shares of DXP Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $491,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 621,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,551,468.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $3,016,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 337,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,323,000 after acquiring an additional 88,103 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in DXP Enterprises by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,057,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,504,000 after buying an additional 82,527 shares during the last quarter. Medina Value Partners LLC grew its stake in DXP Enterprises by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Medina Value Partners LLC now owns 361,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,962,000 after buying an additional 73,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 553.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 61,976 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

