Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $42.20

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.20 and last traded at $42.18, with a volume of 17084 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.92.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.98. The firm has a market cap of $659.02 million, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.1802 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 423,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,481,000 after purchasing an additional 9,568 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.