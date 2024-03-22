Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $42.20

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.20 and last traded at $42.18, with a volume of 17084 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.92.
Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.98. The firm has a market cap of $659.02 million, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.83.
Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.1802 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF
About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF
PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.
