Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Grows Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,088 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,056 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $2,536,000. Joule Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 8,925 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 252,256 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 16,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 10,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $3,998,933.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,282.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $3,998,933.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,282.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,659 shares of company stock worth $39,460,310 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Alphabet from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.03.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $147.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.61. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.74 and a twelve month high of $153.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

