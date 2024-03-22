Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.38

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$7.38 and last traded at C$7.46, with a volume of 282837 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.48.

CGX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$13.75 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Cineplex from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Cineplex from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$11.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.88.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. The firm has a market cap of C$476.96 million, a P/E ratio of 4.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.88.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$315.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$359.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cineplex Inc. will post 0.4746835 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cineplex news, Senior Officer Kevin David Watts acquired 3,200 shares of Cineplex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,344.00. In other news, Senior Officer Gordon Nelson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.47 per share, with a total value of C$74,700.00. Also, Senior Officer Kevin David Watts acquired 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,344.00. Insiders purchased 14,500 shares of company stock worth $109,911 over the last three months. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibitions and food service activities; and provision of alternative programming service comprising international film programming, as well as content offered under the Event Cinema brand, including The Metropolitan Opera, sporting events, concerts, and dedicated event screens.

