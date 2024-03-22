AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Down 4.7%

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.43 and last traded at $12.44. 172,028 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 663,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded AMC Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AMC Networks from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AMC Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

AMC Networks Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $540.58 million, a PE ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.64.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $678.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.97 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,747,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,738,000 after buying an additional 60,779 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,541,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,547,000 after buying an additional 48,786 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,529,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,741,000 after buying an additional 155,346 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 280.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,377,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,948,000 after buying an additional 1,015,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,278,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,478,000 after buying an additional 114,760 shares in the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

Featured Articles

