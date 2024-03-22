Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $49.29

Shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.29 and last traded at $49.29, with a volume of 95486 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GLP shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Global Partners from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get Global Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Global Partners

Global Partners Trading Down 1.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.73.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 0.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Partners LP will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Global Partners by 73,023.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 569,631 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,806,000 after purchasing an additional 568,852 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Global Partners by 243.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 620,456 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,252,000 after buying an additional 439,797 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $11,126,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Global Partners by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 600,554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,881,000 after buying an additional 215,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartree Partners LP raised its position in shares of Global Partners by 13.1% during the second quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 1,358,080 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,734,000 after purchasing an additional 157,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

About Global Partners

(Get Free Report)

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations, and Commercial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.