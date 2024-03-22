Star Diamond (TSE:DIAM) Trading 12.5% Higher

Shares of Star Diamond Co. (TSE:DIAM – Get Free Report) traded up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 411,004 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 374% from the average session volume of 86,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Star Diamond Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.57, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 17.99. The company has a market cap of C$41.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.13.

About Star Diamond

Star Diamond Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of diamonds in Canada. The company's principal mineral properties include the Star Kimberlite property and the Orion South Kimberlite property located in Fort à la Corne area of Saskatchewan, Canada. It also holds a 50% interest in the Buffalo Hills project located in north central Alberta, Canada.

