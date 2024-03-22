Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Sees Large Volume Increase

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 474,124 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 293,171 shares.The stock last traded at $91.52 and had previously closed at $92.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amedisys in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amedisys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Amedisys

Amedisys Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $570.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.85 million. Amedisys had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Amedisys

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,671,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 184.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 110,479 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,327,000 after buying an additional 71,705 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,252,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 336.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,301 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after buying an additional 32,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Amedisys during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,810,000. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

(Get Free Report)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.