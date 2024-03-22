Parkside Investments LLC Trims Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Parkside Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,525 shares during the period. Element Solutions accounts for approximately 1.7% of Parkside Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $9,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 8,131.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Element Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Element Solutions

In other news, EVP Michael Goralski sold 1,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $27,120.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Benjamin Gliklich sold 6,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $152,632.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 726,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,852,456.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Goralski sold 1,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $27,120.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 146,297 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,090.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,203 shares of company stock worth $2,255,110 in the last three months. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Element Solutions Stock Up 0.1 %

ESI opened at $24.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.24, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.31. Element Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $17.08 and a 52 week high of $24.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.34.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $573.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ESI. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Element Solutions from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Element Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Element Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Element Solutions from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.60.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

