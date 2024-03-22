Mark Thompson Purchases 150 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Stock

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Senior Officer Mark Thompson acquired 150 shares of Nutrien stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$72.01 per share, with a total value of C$10,801.50.

Mark Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, March 8th, Mark Thompson acquired 150 shares of Nutrien stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$71.73 per share, with a total value of C$10,759.50.
  • On Wednesday, February 28th, Mark Thompson acquired 330 shares of Nutrien stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$72.71 per share, with a total value of C$23,994.30.

Nutrien stock opened at C$72.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.86, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.97. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$64.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$103.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$69.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$75.30.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C($0.47). Nutrien had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of C$7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of C$7.10 billion. Analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.3659447 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.63%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Nutrien from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$71.33.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

