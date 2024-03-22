BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Shares Down 2.7%

Shares of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) fell 2.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.11 and last traded at $2.14. 2,751,834 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 12,057,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

BigBear.ai Stock Down 3.7 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.86.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $40.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. BigBear.ai’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BigBear.ai

In other news, CAO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 101,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total value of $248,272.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 161,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,865.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 101,751 shares of BigBear.ai stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total transaction of $248,272.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 161,830 shares in the company, valued at $394,865.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bbai Ultimate Holdings, Llc sold 5,557,343 shares of BigBear.ai stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total value of $14,949,252.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,186,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,212,750.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,802,170 shares of company stock valued at $15,560,936 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BigBear.ai

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in BigBear.ai in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 24,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

BigBear.ai Company Profile

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning.

Further Reading

