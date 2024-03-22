Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Posts Earnings Results

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Yiren Digital had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 42.38%. The firm had revenue of $179.48 million during the quarter. Yiren Digital updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Yiren Digital Price Performance

NYSE:YRD opened at $5.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $476.72 million, a PE ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.47. Yiren Digital has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $5.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yiren Digital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YRD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Yiren Digital by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 868,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 74,942 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yiren Digital by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 36,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yiren Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd. operates an AI-powered platform. Its platform provides a suite of financial and lifestyle services in China. The company delivers digital financial services, insurance solutions, as well as consumption and lifestyle services. It supports clients at various growth stages, addressing financing needs arising from consumption and production activities, and augmenting the well-being and security of individuals, families, and businesses.

