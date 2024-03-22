BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter. BTCS had a negative net margin of 347.78% and a negative return on equity of 45.90%.
BTCS Stock Performance
BTCS stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.55 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.58. BTCS has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $2.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.34.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other BTCS news, CEO Charles W. Allen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,264,220 shares in the company, valued at $6,652,183.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Charles W. Allen sold 50,000 shares of BTCS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,264,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,652,183.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michal Handerhan sold 45,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $71,039.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,718,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,610.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,703 shares of company stock worth $191,568. Corporate insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of BTCS in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.
BTCS Company Profile
BTCS Inc focuses on blockchain infrastructure and staking in the United States. The company secures blockchain-infrastructure operations and operates validator nodes on disruptive next-generation blockchain networks. It offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms.
