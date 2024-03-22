Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Earns Outperform Rating from Oppenheimer

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 406.76% from the stock’s current price.

AMPX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Amprius Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. William Blair began coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

AMPX opened at $2.96 on Friday. Amprius Technologies has a one year low of $2.59 and a one year high of $10.63. The company has a market cap of $261.66 million, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 2.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.87.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 560.89%. The business had revenue of $3.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amprius Technologies will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amprius Technologies news, insider Jonathan Bornstein sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $664,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 409,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,116 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMPX. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 911,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 52,746 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 20,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

