Parkside Investments LLC Purchases 39,855 Shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Parkside Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 386,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,855 shares during the quarter. Global X Uranium ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Parkside Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Parkside Investments LLC owned about 0.54% of Global X Uranium ETF worth $10,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 120.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 189.7% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA URA opened at $29.19 on Friday. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12-month low of $18.41 and a 12-month high of $32.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.21 and its 200-day moving average is $27.90.

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

