The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Acquired by Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Hershey were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HSY. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its position in Hershey by 21.4% in the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 152,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,592,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,603,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Hershey by 396.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 173,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,599,000 after purchasing an additional 138,857 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 37,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,955,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its position in Hershey by 235.3% in the third quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.33.

Hershey Price Performance

HSY opened at $199.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.97. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $178.82 and a 1-year high of $276.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $192.87 and a 200-day moving average of $193.36. The company has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 51.79%. Hershey’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total transaction of $89,938.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,681.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total transaction of $273,105.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,316 shares in the company, valued at $5,701,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total transaction of $89,938.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,681.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,669 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

