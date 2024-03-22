Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Has $1.31 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,833,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,830,000 after purchasing an additional 18,314 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,306,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $479.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $357.72 and a 1 year high of $483.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $458.08 and a 200-day moving average of $427.40.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

