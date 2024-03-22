Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) is Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s 7th Largest Position

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,830 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises about 2.6% of Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $6,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,438,988,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,217,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,027 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,629,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,288,000 after buying an additional 34,999 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,505,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,291,000 after buying an additional 399,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 69.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,276,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,873 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

COWZ opened at $57.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.25 and its 200-day moving average is $51.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.