Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Cuts Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 228,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,302 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 5.0% of Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $12,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Family Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $57.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $57.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.39 and a 200 day moving average of $54.97.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.