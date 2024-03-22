RiverPark Advisors LLC Invests $27,000 in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 916 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,120 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on TNDM. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Tandem Diabetes Care Price Performance

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $31.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.08. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $44.05.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $196.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.86 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 31.48% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Tandem Diabetes Care Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

