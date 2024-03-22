RiverPark Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 916 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 35,303 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,573 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter worth $2,295,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter valued at $620,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Tandem Diabetes Care Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $31.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.36. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $44.05.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $196.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.86 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

Featured Stories

