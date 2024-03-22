RiverPark Advisors LLC Has $32,000 Position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 53.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 370.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Agilysys by 751.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agilysys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on AGYS shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Agilysys from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.75.

Insider Transactions at Agilysys

In related news, CFO William David Wood III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total value of $854,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,305,910.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO William David Wood III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total transaction of $854,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,305,910.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mak Capital One Llc sold 867,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $71,665,738.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,060,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,173,226.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,129,669 shares of company stock worth $91,964,394. 23.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Agilysys Price Performance

Agilysys stock opened at $81.19 on Friday. Agilysys, Inc. has a one year low of $62.00 and a one year high of $91.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 0.65.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $60.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.07 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 38.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Agilysys

(Free Report)

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

See Also

