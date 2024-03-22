ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Acquired by RiverPark Advisors LLC

RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 65.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ExlService in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 439.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of ExlService by 944.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ExlService by 452.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. 18.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ExlService news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 9,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $292,491.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,391.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 9,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $292,491.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,391.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 23,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $748,677.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,003,219.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $31.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94.

EXLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of ExlService from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ExlService currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.86.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

