RiverPark Advisors LLC Has $69,000 Stock Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 43.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 354 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 654.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 676,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,894,000 after purchasing an additional 586,851 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 156.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 800,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,773,000 after acquiring an additional 488,227 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the second quarter valued at about $91,900,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at $42,215,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in SPS Commerce by 4,691.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 277,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,415,000 after buying an additional 272,113 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 12,907 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total transaction of $2,315,644.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,212,401.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 12,907 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total value of $2,315,644.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,212,401.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 12,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.27, for a total transaction of $2,310,252.49. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,954,030.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,688 shares of company stock worth $12,122,275. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPS Commerce Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $183.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $185.74 and its 200 day moving average is $178.93. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.00 and a 52 week high of $218.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 104.26 and a beta of 0.79.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $144.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.05 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 12.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

