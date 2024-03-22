SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) CEO Mark Meller Sells 56,913 Shares of Stock

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Meller sold 56,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $779,138.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 325,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,628.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mark Meller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 19th, Mark Meller sold 8,488 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $115,521.68.

NASDAQ:SSNT opened at $13.68 on Friday. SilverSun Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $24.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded SilverSun Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SilverSun Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SilverSun Technologies by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 14,376 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in SilverSun Technologies by 26.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in SilverSun Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SilverSun Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $342,000. 15.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in the United States. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

