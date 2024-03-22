Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Director Sells $709,000.00 in Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $709,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,083,074 shares in the company, valued at $100,437,989.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Coursera Stock Performance

Coursera stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. Coursera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $21.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.26. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 1.52.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. Coursera had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $168.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.64 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on COUR shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Coursera from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Coursera from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Coursera from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Coursera from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coursera has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COUR. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Coursera by 43.1% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,827,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,710,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773,508 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera during the fourth quarter worth $137,598,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coursera by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,151,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,008,000 after purchasing an additional 536,890 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coursera by 16.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,027,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,436 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coursera by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,937,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,275,000 after purchasing an additional 243,894 shares during the period. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

Featured Stories

