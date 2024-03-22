RiverPark Advisors LLC Has $76,000 Holdings in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,033 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ATEC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,943,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,845,000 after buying an additional 34,257 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,615,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $59,859,000 after buying an additional 80,101 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,767,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,183,000 after buying an additional 1,410,693 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphatec by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,761,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $49,645,000 after buying an additional 1,467,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alphatec by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,718,120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,258,000 after acquiring an additional 392,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphatec

In related news, EVP David Sponsel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $40,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 637,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,300,674.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphatec news, COO Scott Lish sold 11,963 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $183,512.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 538,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,256,601.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Sponsel sold 2,500 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $40,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 637,418 shares in the company, valued at $10,300,674.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,069 shares of company stock valued at $3,528,245 in the last quarter. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphatec currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Alphatec Stock Down 0.4 %

ATEC opened at $13.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.46. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

